Colonial Trust Co SC Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2,742.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,578.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.9 %

AVY stock opened at $186.06 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day moving average of $175.04.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

