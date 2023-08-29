Colonial Trust Co SC Buys 1,665 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,744 shares of company stock worth $25,289,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

