Colonial Trust Co SC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Colonial Trust Co SC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 87,859 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,538,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 213,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,311 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

