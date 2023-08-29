Colonial Trust Co SC Has $294,000 Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,161.1% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 393,948 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 755.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,015 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 194,042 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,384,000.

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

