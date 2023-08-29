Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Cut by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,863,000 after acquiring an additional 443,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 262,596 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $158.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.18.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

