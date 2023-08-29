Colonial Trust Co SC Has $393,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Colonial Trust Co SC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $861.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $355.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $870.02 and a 200-day moving average of $736.07.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.89.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

