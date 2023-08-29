King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,040,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.38.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

