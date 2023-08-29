Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.78 and a 1 year high of $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.12.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $233,625.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $311,672.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

