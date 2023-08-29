King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZAFree Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

