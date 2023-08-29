King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

