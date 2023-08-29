EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

