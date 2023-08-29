Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,798 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $40,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,527,000 after acquiring an additional 211,327 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 39.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $34.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.