PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 862 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $408.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

