Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,377 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $277.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.01 and its 200-day moving average is $272.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

