King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.70% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.98%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

