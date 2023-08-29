King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 374 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $3,069.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,914.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,701.50. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $11,639,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

