Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,346,448 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $25,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 961,700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 980,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 268,467 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

