PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.0 %

ALB stock opened at $189.67 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.