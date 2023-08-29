Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $40,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $174.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.