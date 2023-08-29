Toronto Dominion Bank Has $25.13 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 916,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $423.40 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.73. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,947. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

