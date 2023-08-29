Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $28,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.