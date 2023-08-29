General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,981,472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $34,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

