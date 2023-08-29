Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,908 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $33,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

ENPH opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

