Balentine LLC Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.