PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,732 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 122.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after acquiring an additional 697,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

