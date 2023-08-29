Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $47,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $301.48 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

