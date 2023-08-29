Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $95,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 2,468,496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks
In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $871,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Juniper Networks Stock Performance
Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.
Juniper Networks Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
