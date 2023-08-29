Shelton Capital Management Purchases 4,282 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,509,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,481 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,224,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $2,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.0 %

KHC opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

