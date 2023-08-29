Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,607 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.