Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,152. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

