Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock valued at $317,173. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after acquiring an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,221,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,130,000 after acquiring an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after acquiring an additional 458,670 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 31.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 918,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 217,571 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.