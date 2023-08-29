Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,897 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $236.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of -492.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

