Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at DexCom
In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DexCom Stock Performance
Shares of DXCM opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 115.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.42.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
