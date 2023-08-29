Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.40 EPS.

NYSE:BBY opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

