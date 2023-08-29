Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Announces Earnings Results

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah acquired 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

