Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Announces Earnings Results

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $25.54.
In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah acquired 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
