Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.14. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

