Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance
NYSE:NAT opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.14. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NAT
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nordic American Tankers
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 5 Good Reasons it’s Time to Buy High-Yield Dividend King 3M
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.