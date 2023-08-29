Shelton Capital Management Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $493.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

