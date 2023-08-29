LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. LifeVantage updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.52-$0.62 EPS.

LFVN stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

In other LifeVantage news, insider Judd Dayton purchased 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,175.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 749,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Judd Dayton bought 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,175.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 749,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

