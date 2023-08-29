ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.73 Million in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 213,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of NextGen Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 58.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.33 and a beta of 1.02.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

