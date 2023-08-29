ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 39,074 TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.4 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,355,287 shares of company stock worth $222,563,007. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

