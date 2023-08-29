ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.0 %

DLTR stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $122.39 and a one year high of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

