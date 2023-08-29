ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.86 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $250.03 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.13 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.43.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.