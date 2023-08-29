ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $3.88 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $108.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,389 shares of company stock worth $1,589,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

