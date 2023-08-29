ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Sealed Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4,708.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 846,299 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $22,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.8 %

SEE opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

