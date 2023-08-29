129,454 Shares in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

