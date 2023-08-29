ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 17,024 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coupang by 727.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,505. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPNG opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Coupang’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.