ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after acquiring an additional 952,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after buying an additional 102,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.50, a PEG ratio of 198.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%.

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at $42,207,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

