ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 166.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2,008.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,386,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $2,907,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

