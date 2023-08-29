ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 329.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,939 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Kemper by 64.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.67%.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

