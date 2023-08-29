ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 12,588 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 274.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $77,022,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 278.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after buying an additional 227,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $195.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.45. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.