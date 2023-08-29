ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.94 Million Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 263.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in APi Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in APi Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in APi Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,762,875 shares of company stock valued at $76,456,918 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

APi Group Trading Up 0.4 %

APG opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

